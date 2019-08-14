KXLY Local News
Airway Heights police seek man who allegedly made purchases with stolen credit card
Police in Airway Heights are looking for a man they believe made purchases on a stolen credit card. According to a post from the Airway Heights Police Department, the man made purchases at Walmart. He was seen with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles wallet that police hope will help identify him. The...[read more]
'Citizens for Liberty and Labor' PAC puts down $131K against Woodward campaign
Another third-party donation has hit Spokane's mayoral race – this time, against Nadine Woodward. A political action committee called Citizens for Liberty and Labor has put down nearly $130,000 against Woodward's campaign. Neither candidate controls third-party money or how it is used. The PAC is...[read more]
Over 2,300 Inland Power customers without power in Stevens, Spokane counties
Over 2,300 Inland Power customers lost power early Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the utility company. The majority of customers affected are in Stevens County, but there are a handful in Spokane County. ⚠️Outage Alert (7:35 p.m.) Our TumTum substation is down, resulting in ...[read more]
Electric scooter rider killed in Hillyard hit-and-run, driver at large
A man was hit and killed while riding an electric scooter in Hillyard late Wednesday. The suspect in the hit-and-run remains at large. Officers on scene said an SUV hit and killed the man, who was riding a Lime scooter near N. Crestline St. and E. Wellesley Ave. just before midnight. The SUV...[read more]
Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher charged with domestic assault
KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher is facing criminal charges following allegations that he strangled his wife, according to the Benton County Superior Court Clerk's Office. The clerk's office confirmed Wednesday that prosecutors have filed charges of fourth-degree assault (d...[read more]
'Stand your ground' killer sentenced to 20 years in slaying over parking space
Markeis McGlockton was shot to death on July 19, 2018, in Clearwater, Florida.[read more]
Can an unconventional billionaire shake up the Democratic presidential race?
Tom Steyer, a billionaire and Democratic megadonor, is trying to become the first extremely wealthy candidate to run in the post-Trump era.[read more]
Fitbit production moving out of China because of tariffs threat
The company joins a growing number of U.S. businesses making a China exodus.[read more]
