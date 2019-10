DoApp Stories

Airway Heights police seek man who allegedly made purchases with stolen credit card

Police in Airway Heights are looking for a man they believe made purchases on a stolen credit card. According to a post from the Airway Heights Police Department, the man made purchases at Walmart. He was seen with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles wallet that police hope will help identify him. The...[ read more

'Citizens for Liberty and Labor' PAC puts down $131K against Woodward campaign

Another third-party donation has hit Spokane's mayoral race – this time, against Nadine Woodward. A political action committee called Citizens for Liberty and Labor has put down nearly $130,000 against Woodward's campaign. Neither candidate controls third-party money or how it is used. The PAC is...[ read more

Over 2,300 Inland Power customers without power in Stevens, Spokane counties

Over 2,300 Inland Power customers lost power early Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the utility company. The majority of customers affected are in Stevens County, but there are a handful in Spokane County. ⚠️Outage Alert (7:35 p.m.) Our TumTum substation is down, resulting in ...[ read more

Electric scooter rider killed in Hillyard hit-and-run, driver at large

A man was hit and killed while riding an electric scooter in Hillyard late Wednesday. The suspect in the hit-and-run remains at large. Officers on scene said an SUV hit and killed the man, who was riding a Lime scooter near N. Crestline St. and E. Wellesley Ave. just before midnight. The SUV...[ read more

Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher charged with domestic assault